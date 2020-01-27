Court summons Zardari in Thatta water scheme reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta water supply scheme reference, an offshoot of the money laundering through fake bank accounts scam.

The accountability judge also issued a notice to Nadeem Bhutto, in-charge of the Naudero House and co-accused Ashfaq Leghari.

They have been instructed to show up on Feb 12.

According to the reference, the instant case pertains to the illegal award of a contract by Sindh’s Special Initiative Department for the water supply scheme in Thatta to a private contractor.

Zardari was released after being granted bail by the IHC on Dec 11 on medical grounds.

Over the course of the hearing, CJ IHC Justice Athar Minallah had asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Jahanzaib Bharwana to review the medical report of the petitioner. The chief justice directed the prosecutor to read it out loud in the courtroom.

Bharwana read the report which stated the symptoms of diseases and recommended immediate medical treatment to the patient. The report was prepared by the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital constituted over directives of the court.

Later, the IHC bench approved the bail plea of Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.