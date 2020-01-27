Commuters to soon be free of traffic jams at Firdous market signal

LAHORE: The city’s traffic woes at the Firdous market signal may soon be resolved as Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday gave clearance for the execution of two development projects in the city, including an underpass near Firdous Market in Gulberg area.

The decision was made during a meeting held by the authority on Monday. LDA Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa, Project Directors Abdur Razzaq Chohan and Iqrar Hussain and representatives of the provincial Finance, as well as Planning and Development (P&D) Departments besides consultants of the projects, attended the meeting.

According to the details, the development working party would execute two development projects at a total cost of Rs2.13 billion whereas the second project is that of setting up an entertainment park in Johar Town area.

According to the LDA spokesperson, a two-lane dual carriageway full depth underpass would be constructed near Firdous Market at a cost of Rs1.80 billion in order to avoid frequent traffic jams and vehicular congestion from Centre Point to Cavalry Ground and for facilitating vehicles going towards M M Alam Road.

The underpass would be 540 feet long for which special arrangements would be made for rainwater drainage. No existing structure in the area would be affected as a result of the project and around seven kanals of land would be acquired for the project.

The spokesperson further informed that an entertainment park would be set up at 140 kanals of land adjacent to Aleem Dar Cricket Academy in Johar Town. Costing Rs330 million, it would be the first of its kind in the city and include a jogging track, lake, open gym, basketball court, tennis court and facilities for other outdoor games.