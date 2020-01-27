Cabinet likely to ban multiple residences for president, PM

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to stop the misuse of state resources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to impose a ban on establishing multiple residences as camp offices for the president and prime minister.

The federal cabinet is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at Prime Minister’s Office with a 15-point agenda that includes amendments in the president and the salary, and allowances and privileges.

From 2008 to 2018, the national exchequer faced a burden of approximately Rs20 billion due to multiple residences of the president and prime minister.

According to sources, a bill pertaining to the matter will be tabled in the National Assembly (NA) after gaining approval of the federal cabinet. “The premier earlier told the cabinet that he was annoyed at the extravagance displayed by past leaders in their official residences and their foreign trips. Therefore, he decided to impose a permanent ban on multiple residences for the president and the prime minister so that the state resources can be used for the welfare of masses,” sources added.

Sources also said that once the bill has been approved by the cabinet, the premier will direct the chief ministers to follow suit. “So far the PM has not declared Bani Gala as his camp offices and all expenditures incurred on meetings are not being collected from the national exchequer,” sources added.

According to documents, the Cabinet Division has proposed that the federal cabinet may in principle approve the legislation proposed in terms of section 16 (1) (a) of the Rules of Business, 1973, and, subsequent to the approval of the federal cabinet, Law and Justice Divisions will be asked to prepare a bill for necessary legislation in terms of rule 27 of the Rules of Business 1973 to amend the acts.

Moreover, in its meeting on Tuesday, the federal cabinet will take up summaries forwarded by Establishment Division, Cabinet Division, Housing and Works Division, Commerce Division, Human Rights Division, IT and Telecom Division, Information and Broadcasting Division, Interior Division, Aviation Division, and adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms and austerity.

The meeting will also discuss posting and transfer of Sindh IGP, ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet in its meeting held on January 8, 2020, ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) in its meeting held on January 8, 2020, ratification of the decisions taken by the ECC in its meeting held on January 20, 2020, ECC’s decision regarding import of wheat (January 20, 2020), designating Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) vice chairman, signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Housing and Works for 5 million low-cost housing units, one-time permission for import of Paraxylene from India, establishment of National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), implementation of section 27-A of Pakistan Telecommunication Re-Organisation Act, 1996, amendment in the respective acts/rules and replace the words “federal government” with appropriate authority, issuance of prohibited bore and non-prohibited bore arms licences under Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, nomination of directors on Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) board, and progress report on institutional reforms.