The BJP’s Hindu extremist politics

The BJP is moving to make India a Hindu Rashtra

By: Inshal Rao

The time has gone when India was a secular state. Today the ruling party is one whose member was convicted of Gandhi’s killing and whose members are accused of the Malegaon Blast. It has stated that Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, was a deshbhakt (patriot). The time has gone when Gandhi’s ideas were dominant, and today India is in the hands of BJP which has routes in the RSS, which the CIA classified as terrorist organization.

Since BJP was formed in 1980, it has been doing communal politics to consolidate Hindu votes aimed at attaining religio-political goals, to achieve power for fulfilling its religious aspirations of making India a Hindu Rashtra (nation) that would be governed by Hindu principles. Since its inception with the coordination of Sangh Parivar groups, the BJP has created a climate of Hindu extremism and of destroying the secular fabric of India. For attaining its goals the BJP set three religio-political schemes: first Ekmata Yajna (integration rite): in this scheme Bharat Mata (mother India) was portrayed as one of the most prestigious Hindu divinities and its image was worshipped by thousands of Hindus on yatra (pilgrimage) from one part to another part of India, which suggests that India is a holy land only for Hindus and those who refuse to worship India as the divine mother are enemies of Hindus. Muslims and Christians refuse to worship India as divine mother due to their monotheistic belief so they are being treated as enemies of Hindus. Secondly, leaders of BJP in tandem with the RSS and VHP launched the scheme of Rath Yatra, which was designed as a holy war against enemies. The Rath was designed as a chariot of Arjun, so that the chariot would look like a war chariot. It started from Somnath and ended at Ayodhya. During the yatra BJP leaders instigated haters, as a result several communal riots occurred. According to K.N Panikker “from the very beginning of the Rath Yatra tensions created between Hindus and Muslims, and 116 riots occurred in which 564 people died”.

The BJP is an extremist party, originating from the RSS (which the CIA classified as a terrorist orgnisation) which remained under ban thrice in India due to its violent activities. The BJP is fully committed to fulfill Hindutva aspirations in which Muslims and Christians are enemies and both have no right to stay in India, which could well lead to the worst ever humanitarian crisis. If the world does not take notice of the BJP’s extremist agenda then sooner or later the region will be set ablaze

The third one Was re-establishing of the Ram janambhoomi and making a Ram Mandir in place of the historical Babri Mosque, and in this regard the BJP managed to mobilize Hindus in large numbers to destroy the Babri Mosque under leadership of L.K. Advani; and as a result Horrifying Hindu Muslim riots erupted throughout India.

The BJP was openly working for India as a Hindu nation, and in 1999 when it came into power, its prominent leader Murli Manohar Joshi was assigned the Education Ministry with a specific task. First of all he appointed Hindu nationalists in the text book board, the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research and Indian Institute of Advance Studies aiming to Hindu-ise the Indian educational system. The Information Ministry under the BJP appointed Hindu nationalists on key posts in broadcasting and allotted licences to their activists who worked to promote Hindu extremism.

Former Indian Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde revealed at Jaipur that Indian agencies reported that the BJP was promoting extremism. Indeed, in the BJP criminals and terrorists were honoured with pride as heroes, as when Pragya Singh Thakur MP of BJP described Nathuram Godse, who killed Gandhi Ji, as a hero. Pragya Singh Thakur herself was convicted of the Malegaon blast but awarded the party ticket.

The Gujerat riot is the most horrifying act of violence in the history of secular India in which the state has shown completely irresponsible and discriminatory behaviour under then Gujerat CM Narendra Modi. Later Modi stated, referring to Muslims “it is a lesson to them who double the population”. Instead of any enquiry or criticism, the BJP declared Modi a hero, and he is now PM of India. Under his premiership the Indian state is rapidly becoming a Hindu rashtra.

After passage of CAA & NRC, the Muslims and secular Hindus are protesting in large numbers, but in accordance with its extremist mindset, the BJP government is trying to suppress their voice by force, and several people have died in police firing. Saddeningly BJP leader Dilip Ghosh described them as dogs and said “their government killed them like dogs”. The BJP is trying its level best to shape these protests as anti-Hindu, and are spreading hatred through hate speeches. C.T. Ravi admitted that they were behind Gujrat riots and threatened to repeat again Gujrat-like genocide. Raghuraj Singh instigated Hindus to bury Muslims alive, another BJP leader Somashekara Reddy threatened genocidal violence against Muslims as Hindus were in the majority.

