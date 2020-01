Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Karachi on Monday to take part in a meeting with businessmen and partake in take part in Kamyab Jawan Programme cheque distribution ceremony.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted that PM Imran will visit the metropolis for a day-long visit to meet a delegation comprising businessmen. The prime minister will take part in a fundraiser event for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.