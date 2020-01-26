Kamal to remain Balochistan CM: Sanjrani

QUETTA: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday endorsed Chief Minister Jam Kamal and said that the latter will remain the CM of Balochistan.

Talking to Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Qudddus Bizenjo, the Senate chairman underscored the need for dialogues to resolve issues.

He said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is a party of the masses and added that it had emerged as the largest party of the province in election 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Quddus Bizenjo said that there are issues in homes but it is the elders’ responsibility to resolve them. He said that the country will become stronger by strengthening Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bizenjo had submitted a privilege motion against Balochistan CM on January 24. He was of the view that the CM’s remarks about him were unnecessary and non-parliamentary.

Earlier on January 23, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had said that he was not giving much attention to the remarks of the Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and had said that the coalition government in the province had performed after coming into power.

He had said that the government should only be judged by the works it had carried out rather than hurling blames at each other.

“It would not matter if I say that the Center or a province is not performing to my expectations,” he had said.