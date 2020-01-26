Insecurities in Punjab

Buzdar has got a lot to answer for

Ever since Usman Buzdar took charge of Punjab, he hasn’t been in a position of much comfort. Initially, the public wasn’t familiar with him and nobody had much to say except the fact that he was an unknown figure, not essentially representing the face of PTI. Second came the problem of inducting ministers in his cabinet; careful choices had to be made. The powerful and more popular leaders had to be accommodated before embarking upon a quest to rule Punjab.

Within days of taking charge, the stench of incompetence filled the corridors of power in Punjab. Buzdar’s inability to comprehend the very basic of matters ricocheted of the Chief Minister’s chair. Some even alleged that he couldn’t even read the files so presented to him. Lack of experience on an administrative post did, indeed, reveal its ugly face. A man with such diverse set of skills is indeed bound to be insecure about his chair when he’s surrounded by more likeable and competent leaders, worthy enough to lead the most important province of the country.

As Buzdar himself wasn’t the face of a strong lobby, most predicted he wouldn’t last for long. But, surprisingly, there is indeed some power which has his back. He has survived till now, defying most prophecies about a shorter stint as the CM. Miraculously, even the very semblance of a threat to his chair is nipped in the bud and is eliminated before blossoming. Senior members of his own cabinet were whisked away by NAB as soon as their respective names shone through TV screens as potential candidates for the Chief Minister’s slot. Other powerful leaders are not even part of the cabinet so as to outshine him during cabinet meetings. It seems, despite his unpopularity, Usman Buzdar finds favour in some quarters; the ones which matter.

The Prime Minister must ready himself to answer, inter alia, the aforesaid questions. The people who voted you into power would never forgive you for playing with their future by betting on Usman Buzdar, a man not capable of stopping his own chair from rocking. A leader whose biggest excitement stems from affixing number plates from his hometown, on the CM’s official cars. It is the biggest misfortune that Usman Buzdar has been imposed upon us. It’s even more ironic that such a leader has been introduced by the so-called saviours and icons of democracy. Usman Buzdar’s heightened insecurity is going to be the bedrock of Punjab’s failure, and IK will be made answerable for the incompetence prevailing in Punjab

Under such circumstances, the Prime Minister expects Buzdar to, effectively, run Punjab and its tedious affairs. On more than one occasion, the Chief Minister has put forward his reservations before the Prime Minister, mostly citing a threat to his position in Punjab. Due to his insecure position, he hasn’t even been able to establish himself as an effective administrator with many government officials turning a deaf ear to his orders.

One might wonder what is the benefit of a leader such as Usman Buzdar? Maybe, he is the front for a behind-the-shadow leadership? Or else, is easier to control by some. Only time would reveal the actual plot behind Buzdar’s story. Nevertheless, it is evident that each day in Buzdar’s government passes by with potential threats to his chair and growing insecurities.

Till recently, only his appointment was the focal point of criticism and some commentators were of the view, that if he is able to serve properly then all would be forgotten. However, unfortunately, Buzdar hasn’t been able to come close to a good performance. The basic day-to-day running has also collapsed under his rule. The effectiveness of a Chief Minister has severely deteriorated since the days of his predecessor. The fate of Punjab has been jeopardized solely to keep him in his chair.

Imran Khan will have to answer for the sorry state of affairs in Punjab. The half-witted decision to hand over Punjab to Usman Buzdar would haunt IK in the years to come. With a failing economy, the affairs of Punjab only add to the misery of the people. Even if something is beyond Buzdar’s control, all negativities are still attributed to him, regardless.

Reportedly, Buzdar has been reluctant to induct certain individuals in his cabinet, owing to the long-standing insecurity in him. As if dissent within was not enough, recent reports have surfaced of PTI allies moving in to send Buzdar packing. Some suggest that in the days to follow, attempts are to be made to replace Buzdar. Naturally, these reports add to the insecurity of an already insecure Buzdar, huddled in the CM House with the elders’ protection.

In order to cling to his chair, Buzdar was seen making efforts by reaching out disgruntled MPAs and attempting to resolve their reservations. Similarly, by keeping a bold front, he claims that the critics would be disappointed as he isn’t going anywhere, and to be honest his claim has always been true till date. On many occasions it has been predicted that Buzdar is counting his days and yet he has managed to stay on against all odds. Undoubtedly, he has the blessings and prayers of some nobility behind him, owing to which he remains the Chief Minister despite a shaky majority in the Assembly.

But the fundamental question which concerns the general public remains. How can a person serve the general public if he himself is unsure about his position? Most of the time that he has, goes into countering his insecurities or complaining to the elders about potential insubordination. Is this what the common citizenry of Punjab deserve? A Chief Minister, whose biggest threat comes from his own ministers. Is he going to be the anointed knight in these dark times? A leader whose chair trembles every now and then? How would such a leader provide sanctuary to the common man when he himself is insecure about his grip on power? Does the government not have bigger problems to deal with than to making sure Buzdar continues?

The Prime Minister must ready himself to answer, inter alia, the aforesaid questions. The people who voted you into power would never forgive you for playing with their future by betting on Usman Buzdar, a man not capable of stopping his own chair from rocking. A leader whose biggest excitement stems from affixing number plates from his hometown, on the CM’s official cars. It is the biggest misfortune that Usman Buzdar has been imposed upon us. It’s even more ironic that such a leader has been introduced by the so-called saviours and icons of democracy. Usman Buzdar’s heightened insecurity is going to be the bedrock of Punjab’s failure, and IK will be made answerable for the incompetence prevailing in Punjab.