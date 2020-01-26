Defining Pakistan

Martin Luther King Jr once said ‘almost always, the creative dedicated minority has made the world a better place’. Jinnah wanted the Pakistanis to respect our minorities. I want to reiterate that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to give minorities their due rights. He envisioned following the model of the state of Medina. Mr Khan’s zeal was witnessed when he proposed that Dr Atif Mian was the panacea for the economic calamity of Pakistan. He desired to see Dr Atif as the Finance Minister in his ‘Naya Pakistan’. The desire was a rhetorical. Nevertheless, Mr Khan coerced Dr Atif to resign from the Economic Advisory Council, owing to his faith; which is indifferent to our economy. Consequently, Dr Imran Rasul resigned in protest. This robbed our Economic Council of competent members. However, Jinnah would have daunted the government’s decision because he guaranteed justice, equality, and opportunities for the minorities. Jinnah was a protagonist of minority rights. He stood for the Muslims when they were a minority in the colonial India. Jinnah must have been disenchanted following this inauspicious decision.

Barrister Arsalan Chaudhry

Narowal

Women empowerment

The term ‘Empowerment’ is frequently heard today all over the world and it’s being used in a variety of contexts. But when it comes to ‘Women Empowerment’ it has a very peculiar socio-economic and political connotation. It embodies an array of individual rights and civil liberties for women such as; freedom of expression, freedom of movement, right to inherit property, right to education, right to employment, right to vote, etc. The origins of the term can be traced back to the ‘Feminist Movements’ during the nineteenth century and early twentieth century in the United Kingdom and the United States, but with the technological advancements in world communication systems and the phenomenon of ‘Globalization’, the idea of women empowerment has acquired immense exposure across all types of societies world over. According to European School for Gender Equality it refers to “a process by which women gain power and control over their own lives and acquire the ability to make strategic choices”.

Although it’s apparently a ‘western’ concept propounded by the western feminists but due to the emergence of global human rights movements it’s got an impetus across all the societies of the world. India’s most renowned developmental feminist activist, Kamla Bhasin, writes in her book ‘From Patriarchy to Equality: Feminism in South Asia’ that “The issues which contemporary feminists are raising in South Asia are based in indigenous culture. Issues of dowry, violence against women, rape, equal wages, discriminatory personal laws, the use of religion to oppress women, the negative portrayal of women in the media, all of these are local issues. Many of these have also been raised by western feminists but this fact neither makes them irrelevant for us nor proves that South Asian feminists are ‘followers’ of western feminists. If some forms of women’s oppression are universal then the struggles must and will also be universal. This is why women the world over have raised their voices against sexist media, discrimination in jobs, discrimination in religious institutions, and all kinds of violence against women, etc.”

Today, gender bias continues to create huge barricades for many women. Ongoing struggles include ensuring equal economic opportunities, educational equity, and an end to gender-based violence.

A cursory look at the history would show that women have made great strides in the struggle for equality, including women’s suffrage and inroads in equal opportunity at the domestic as well as professional fronts. Interestingly, the concept of ‘Women Empowerment’ is gaining foothold in the contemporary world and finding acceptance in the mainstream media in the form of continued public discourse. But, in spite of tremendous progress made in the struggle for gender equality, women still face violence, discrimination, and institutional barriers to equal participation in society.

Tarique Ahmed Abro

Hyderabad

Terror remains in Quetta

Terrorism is an interminable issue which has coloured our lives with fear , anxiety, sentiment of repugnancy and hate. Mostly the people of KPK and Balochistan are suffering from this crucial issue. It has taken the lives of countless innocent people.

Recently, in Quetta , there was a terrible bomb blast in a mosque, located in the city ghousabad neighbourhood in the Satellite town area. At least fifteen people were martyred and twenty were injured. The condition of six victims was critical. DSP Amanullah was among those people who lost their precious lives . His son was martyred one month before in a fire incident. Straightforward, the bomb blast took place in evening during (Maghreb) prayers. Inspector General of police Mohsin Hasan Butt declared that it was an suicide attack . The head , legs and body of the suicide bomber were found in grim condition. The Chief Minister, Jam Kamal visited the civil hospital and administered the hospital authorities to render the best treatment to the injured. He said the patients who were in critical condition would be sent to Karachi for better treatment. Moreover, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa promised that the Pakistan Army will give complete assistance to police and the civil administration. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday demanded an immediate report on the Quetta attack. The Counter Terrorism Department registered an FIR against unknown terrorists .

Maheen Raheem

Turbat