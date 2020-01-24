Positive schooling and child development

Our education system needs reform direly

Children are not things to be molded, but people to be unfolded. Schooling plays an important role in producing responsible and potentially productive adults. A positive climate in a school– where a student feels safe, included and supported– motivates him to perform well and realize his potential. But the reality is very different. Students confront different difficulties in schools like core curriculum, wellbeing issues, absence of inclusive approaches, non-accessibility of educators, incapable instructing methods, inhumanity towards students’ issues, poor assessment techniques, and unsafe disciplinary measures.

Positive schooling at primary level will lead towards a bright future because children’s learning is impaired when they are frightful or distressed, whereas they learn when they feel safe, supported and encouraged. Children needs both keen abilities and supportive environment to manage stress. Thus schools must give a positive learning condition that enables students to learn social-passionate aptitudes with scholarly substance. Education not only implies teaching book content, but also traditional skills and happiness. Also a definitive goal is bestowing information, upgrading students’ adapting abilities, help building their character, and, generating capable citizens for nation building. Character development is more important than good grades. Thus, schools perform a significant job in accomplishing the goal of education and moulding children’s future.

Presently in Pakistan, most schools are not fulfilling their responsibility, as schools are run as businesses. These schools just aim at students’ academic potential and thus lack the attributes of positive education. There is need to focus on positive schooling, as most parents want their children to be happy, confident and healthy but schools focus on academic skills, achievement and discipline. These are obviously significant, yet so are certain psychological wellbeing outcomes.

Our schools were intended to create the workforce required by 19th-century factories, where the desideratum was laborers who sat quietly at their seats all day, behaving alike to create indistinguishable items, ready to accept the penalty for not achieving the desired standards. Critical thinking and coordinated effort were exactly what owners wished to discourage, as schools are now doing with students.

Children are rarely permitted to be children. Play is restricted, students are packed into a classroom and educated in an institutionalized manner. Creativity is limited. They aren’t permitted to exploit their curious personalities. In analytic minds, questioning things is a key to societal advancement, but assumes a lower priority in relation to assessments. Tests’ nature usually relies on memorization, repetition and do not harness the analytical personality. They train students to know the appropriate responses. Yet, they don’t prepare them on the best way to discover the answers. Thus, the key to create free and individual minds is critical thinking.

Today’s problem is that students are taught how to sit a test. It is irrelevant whether or not the information makes sense as long as it is correct. That’s at a cost. Schools are teaching students what to think, as opposed to teaching thinking. Critical skills are important, that are not taught. Do students really question what they read or blindly accept any claim? The current system fails because it delivers the wrong kind of education. We need individual minds to create, not senseless zombies.

Every child is special in his or her own right. Each has a different personality and a preferred learning method. Every child is bundled under a standardized umbrella under the current system. The classroom is the last place to be for students who learn best by being involved. It’s no wonder that there are always a couple of people who are disengaged regularly. Such people are often sporty, and they have high energy levels. The conventional captain of football who is struggling to maintain his position on the course, may spring to mind. We are putting millions at a disadvantage by sticking with this centralized form of schooling. The new classroom system is obviously obsolete.

Positive schooling can only be possible if teachers are happy, as happy teachers will lead to happy students. Often teachers feel burdened if they are asked to focus on both the academic and emotional needs of the students. So in order to have a happy environment of the school, steps must be taken by the school administration to make ensure teachers’ happiness over their increase in workload.

Beginning “formal” schooling at age seven would be one potential solution for learning. There are advantages that formal education will start later. It relates to the importance of interactive interactions in the development of children as students and the implications of beginning structured education at the age of four to five. Moreover there is a need to reduce the level of assessments. We have developed a system where educators have a strong incentive to teach in order to assess. Rather than learning how to think, it is about memorizing as much information as possible. The evaluation environment also puts a strain on the mental health of both teachers and students. Many teachers are already leaving the profession for that reason. Reforming this practice of testing would not only reduce the stress of teachers and students, but also reduce the turnover of educators.

Child development is key for his bright future. Parental involvement along with teacher efforts is also equally needed in the personality development of the children. Side by side with the academic curriculum, children should be taught moral values. Creative activities should be increased because children love learning when they are permitted to apply their natural creativity and curiosity. Only then they enjoy to learn, to talk, and to play. But todays schooling overpowers their ability by sitting them down, and by forcibly feeding them with inert facts. There is need to develop a positive schooling climate to attract children, to make them feel encouraged where their ideas or creativity is not undermined or degraded by the teachers. Every single children needs special attention for its morality building and personality development, which is only possible when considerably amount of effort is done by the instructors. Grade gaining should not be the aim of education, rather children should be taught in a way that broadens their concepts and vision along with knowledge gains. Thus the future of every nation is very much in the hands of teachers. The gaps in our schooling systems need to be filled for production of valuable citizens of the nation. A teacher should not be only a teacher to teach children but also an awakener to make them think about things.