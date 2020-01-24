Court green-lights airing of ‘Mere Pas Tum Ho’ finale in cinemas

LAHORE: A local court on Friday rejected an application to stay the airing of final episode of television drama serial “Mere Pass Tum Ho”.

Civil Judge Naila Ayub heard the application filed by the petitioner, Maham, in a pending suit against the drama.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel requested the court to stay the airing of final episode of the drama as women were being ridiculed as a part of society in it. He added that the drama was against the injunctions of Islam. He then asked the court to restrain the channel from airing the last episode of the drama serial in cinemas across the country on Jan 25.

However, a counsel on behalf of production team opposed the request. He argued that as per law, the court did not have the jurisdiction for hearing the matter. He submitted that if the petitioner had any grievance then she should approach the relevant forum.

He submitted all the episodes of the drama had been broadcast and now the last episode was going to be aired in cinemas on Jan 25. He submitted that the provincial censor board had also issued clearance certificate to the drama, therefore, no case was made out. He submitted that there was no element which show that the drama was inappropriate for the society.

Subsequently, the court dismissed application to stop the airing of final episode of the drama. The court also adjourned the suit for Feb 17, and sought written reply from the respondents.