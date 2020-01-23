Transparency report exposes Imran govt, Shehbaz says

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the Transparency International’s report about Pakistan’s descend in the corruption index had exposed the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to reporters in London, Shehbaz said that according to the new global report, corruption has soared in the country whereas things were moving towards progress in former premier Nawaz Sharif’s rule.

The PML-N president said that the previous government was better in terms of transparency as despite undertaking projects worth trillions of rupees not one corruption allegation had been made against it. He asserted how the current rulers will respond to this revelation now.

He went on to say that after failing on every front, the PTI government had now started to deprive bread from the people. He emphasized on tracing the culprits and getting rid of the current rulers as soon as possible.