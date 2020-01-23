Today’s Cartoon

categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
January 22, 2020
Pakistan on path to economic growth, PM Imran tells WEF
Sanjrani suggests increasing provincial seats in Senate
GIDC abolition to increase price disparity in fertilizer sector
President Trump meets PM Imran Khan
Wheat shortage
Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.
Institutions are producing robots
The noblest: Maryam Jamilah
77 autonomous bodies placed under 16 divisions
PTV BoDs recommends increasing licence fee from Rs35 to Rs100
EyeAutomate wins AIM start-up competition
India falls to 51st position on democracy index, Pakistan ranked 108th
21 children kidnapped and raped in capital in 20 days
JI holds protest in Rawalpindi against inflation
Syed Shahzeb Ali
