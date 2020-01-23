Shahbaz to return to Pakistan in February: report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has decided to return to Pakistan from London in February.

According to reports, the PML-N leadership has planned to focus on the Punjab government’s performance, where the ruling party is struggling to establish its authority in the administrative affairs, instead of the federation.

Sources further told that all the opposition parties are likely to gather on one platform in March.

Shahbaz went to London along with brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, for the latter’s medical treatment.