PPP MPA goes on hunger strike against wheat shortage

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza on Thursday began a hunger strike against the recent wheat flour crisis in the country.

According to details, the politician was seen sitting on the stairs of the Punjab Assembly observing a hunger strike where he was later joined by PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Other members from the opposition benches also sat alongside the politicians as a show of solidarity.

Murtaza maintained that he will observe the hunger strike till the crisis is resolved and those responsible for the shortfall are punished.