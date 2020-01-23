Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Ghaznavi missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Ghaznavi, said a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the press release, this launch was carried out as part of a training exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command “aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night.”

Strategic Plans Division Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj appreciated the operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces Command. He commended them for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system.

“Troops displayed full confidence in the robust strategic command and control system,” said Director General Strategic Plans Division, was quoted as saying by ISPR.

The president, prime minister, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs have congratulated the nation on this landmark achievement.

As per the military’s media wing, missile Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.

In November 2019, Pakistan carried out a successful training launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-I, which was also a surface-to-surface missile.