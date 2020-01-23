Masala TV license suspended after TLP not satisfied with French Toast recipe

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authorty (Pemra) suspended on Thursday the license of popular cooking channel Masala TV after a committee of the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) deemed the recipe for French Toast on one of the channel’s shows unsatisfactory.

“It’s not offensive or anything, just uninspiring,” read a circular issued by the TLP. “In this day and age, I would say that is offensive enough.”

“That done-to-death, simple egg, bread, sugar formula doesn’t work anymore,” it continued. “It’s too vanilla. Which is an irony, because a bit of vanilla essence would have made a huge difference.”

“Shake things up a bit, Chef Gulzar! How about some cinnamon? How about a bit of apple? How about just a little bit of batter on top? How about bran bread instead of white? How about baguettes instead of regular bread? We can’t keep putting up with this mediocrity anymore.”

The Sindh Police, meanwhile, has said that Chef Gulzar has been moved to an undisclosed location to ensure his safety and that they are awaiting orders after the Sindh government announced that it will negotiate with the TLP on the issue.