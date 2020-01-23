Kinnaird College students unite against misogyny, cancel Khalil Ur Rehman talk

Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) reportedly cancelled an interactive session with writer and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar after current and former students raised their voice against the absurdity of inviting a famous misogynist to an all girls college.

According to the details, the college’s Centre for Learning and Cultural Development had organised an event featuring Khalilur Rehman Qamar and director Agha Jarar which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, however, a number of students called out the organisers for their ignorant attitude towards the detrimental effect that the writer’s work had on women all across the country.

Students said that Qamar’s understanding and portrayal of women were ill-informed whereas he also exploited religion against women.

According to a local media outlet, a faculty member confirmed the news, saying that it was solely the students who stood up against Qamar. “Kinnaird has been working on women empowerment for a 100 years, we can’t let someone with such views conduct sessions,” said the source.

On Wednesday, a woman moved a local court in Lahore seeking to halt the release of the play’s final episode on grounds that it insults women.