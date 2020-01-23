Islamabad bar suspends notification asking lawyers to submit faith affidavits

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) has suspended the Islamabad District Bar’s notification asking its members to submit affidavits declaring their faith on the Finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the end of January.

“Failing which would lead to suspension of their membership from the lawyers’ group,” the notification stated.

However, on Thursday, the bar council suspended operation of the district bar’s notification. It also directed representatives of Islamabad District Bar to submit a reply over the issuance of the notification within 15 days.

Earlier, a notification was issued by Islamabad Bar Association President Malik Zafar Khokhar and Secretary Mirza Nabeel asking all members to submit affidavits declaring their faith in the Finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to fulfill the requirement under the bar’s Amended Rules 2019.

Those who fail to do so, it added, would have their membership suspended and names posted on the noticeboard.

Khokhar had then told a media outlet that the purpose of seeking affidavits was not the suspension of non-Muslim lawyers from the association but to identify the members of the Ahmadi community.

He also ruled out the perception that through this notification they were targeting any lawyer belonging to any side.

However, a large number of lawyers strongly reacted over the notification.