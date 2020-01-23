I’m not supposed to tell you that, says PM after refusing to answer question about Uighurs

Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to discuss the conditions of the Uighur community, saying “I am not supposed to tell you that.”

In an interview In an interview with German-based Deutsche Welle (DW) on January 16, Imran Khan spoke at length about the issue of Kashmir but on the treatment of the Uighur Muslims by the Chinese state, he said, “I am not supposed to tell you that.”

“But -,” the interviewer persisted.

“I am not supposed to tell you that,” repeated a nervous and increasingly sweaty Imran Khan, cutting her off.

After several minutes of dead silence in the by now uncomfortable to watch video interview, the Pakistani premiere, took off his collar microphone and bid the DW team farewell.

“Thanks for the tea. It was fantastic,” he said, as he stepped out of the room.