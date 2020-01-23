Govt to fill 129,301 vacant posts within four months

–35,000 pending cases of government employees to be resolved within the same period

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to fill 129,301 vacant positions in different ministries, divisions and subordinate organisations within the next two to four months and also aims to resolve approximately 35,000 pending cases of government employees pertaining to delays in promotions, pending seniorities and delayed inquiries within the same period.

All concerned ministries, divisions and departments will frame recruitment rules for the posts at all levels within 60 working days. Similarly, the process of re-designation or deletion of the posts, except those which had been advertised or are likely to be restructured, will be completed within 45 working days. Likewise, all pending seniorities will be notified within 60 working days except those which have been disputed in courts and tribunals. Furthermore, the promotion cases of all eligible officers will be disposed of within 60 working days. Moreover, all vacant positions within the recruitment ambit of FPSC will be referred to the commission within 30 working days and it may exclude positions that are likely to be restructured.

Last week, the Prime Minister’s Office had informed the federal cabinet about the complaints that were received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. Among these complaints were the grievances of government employees. Adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms and austerity pointed out that the problem had been analysed and presented before the cabinet earlier as well, however, a similar briefing will be presented before the cabinet in a few weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was suggested that the Reform Implementation Committee constituted by the cabinet should oversee the implementation of the directions of the cabinet. Most members, however, felt that heads of ministries should themselves be responsible for completing tasks within the timelines and any difficulties in implementation may be brought before the implementation committee.