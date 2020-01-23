This refers to the article published in Pakistan Today dated 21st January 2020 titled “GIDC abolition to increase price disparity in fertilizer sector” by Mr. Hassan Naqvi.

It is interesting to note that FFC is being maligned as the force behind abolition of GIDC. Without prejudice to anyone, the government had put on table the proposal to the fertilizer industry for GIDC reduction. FFC accepted it with the spirit to continue playing its positive role in the best interest of the country. The author himself acknowledges that the total reduction of GIDC would be passed on to the farmers through reduction in the fertilizer prices in equal proportion. The well-meaning move by the government has been twisted through creation of a fictitious scenario whereby in the end the price of fertilizer would return to its present level. The fact of the matter is that FFC had been absorbing the GIDC impact and would continue to absorb the impact through the reduction of GIDC.

Natural Gas being the main raw material for fertilizer production, if its price is increased for fertilizer industry now or at any stage will have corresponding price impact for complete industry as per market dynamics. This would not be a novel situation and happens every time such change in price is implemented by the government. In either case, the beneficiary of GIDC reduction is the farmer or the government (i.e. public at large).

The author has tried to complicate the subject through inclusion of the Gas Development Surcharge (GDS) deficit and increased revenues for the government. These are two distinct issues and combining them serves no purpose except to deliberately confuse the public and the farming community.

It has been wrongly stated and attributed to FFC official in the article that “………decreased rates will bring down competitors’ profit because they were selling fertilizer exclusive of GIDC”. The agreement reached on the GIDC issue is for the benefit of the farming community and to invigorate the agriculture sector. There is no intent of creating disharmony and disparity in competitors.

Conclusion drawn by the author that FFC is sole beneficiary and proponent of the prospective GIDC reduction holds no ground. Authenticity of the content can be judged from the level of knowledge of the author about the subject that while addressing currently one of the most important issues in relation to agriculture sector he is focusing on FFC but does not know that it is not a corporation but stands for “Fauji Fertilizer Company” and at another instance, he refers to it as FCC. Overall the article is an attempt to malign the company or is an effort to mislead public opinion either with ignorance or mala-fide intention. The author is invited to Head Office FFC so that he may be correctly briefed. However, FFC intends serving legal notice to the author.

Col Zafar Farooq

Islamabad

Cinema of Pakistan

During the early 1970s, Pakistan was the world’s fourth largest producer of feature films. However, between 1977 and 2007, the film industry of Pakistan went into decline due to Islamization, strengthening of censorship laws, and an overall lack of quality. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the film industry went through several periods of ups and downs, a reflection of its dependency on state funding and incentives. By 2000, the film industry in Lahore had collapsed and saw a gradual shift of Pakistani actors, actresses, producers and filmmakers from Lahore to Karachi. By 2007, the wounds of Pakistan’s collapsed film industry began to heal and Karachi cemented itself as the center of Pakistani cinema. This was the time new generation producers stepped into the industry with short films with quality story lines, and new technology led to an explosion of alternative form of Pakistani cinema.

It is unfortunate that Pakistani society has always remained short of adequate funds for quality film-making even though our country is teeming with immense talent and God-gifted aptitude. Currently, Lollywood film industry hardly produces three or four movies a year which are often funded by giant media groups like Geo and ARY. Presence of media training institutes and media studies is a prerequisite for development and growth of our film industry sector. Government should play a vital role in the revival of Pakistani cinema by providing funds to the film sector and encouraging and directing the promising institutes of our country to give gross weightage to media studies. Consequently, the process would be a thriving measure in generating skilled future directors and producers with innovative ideas and diversify the field of Pakistani cinema. The people of Pakistan have undoubtedly developed a taste for viewing Indian movies up till now and to counter this trend, our film industry should endeavor

to carefully alter and efficiently entice the public’s eye and interests by producing quality movies. The estimated market size and growth of indian film industry is about to hit 3.7 billion US dollars by F.Y. 2022. It is mine and every Pakistani citizen’s heartfelt desire that our film industry multiplies in its production of watch-worthy, entertaining movies and continues to pick up a profitable and prosperous pace for a successful way forward. The bottom line of my opinion is that via mutual efforts of government and concerned institutes, our industry may flourish and the undue attraction towards the Bollywood industry diminishes, assenting the image of Pakistani cinema at large.

Aamnah Mansoor

Lahore