FIA grills PTI MPA Dua Bhutto in fake social media accounts inquiry

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Sindh Assembly Dua Bhutto with regard to 20 different accounts active under her name on social media platforms.

FIA officials questioned the PTI lawmaker in the opposition lobby of the Sindh Assembly. The agency had received complaints of propaganda from these accounts.

Bhutto was flanked by party lawmakers Haleem Adil Sheikh and Jamal Siddiqui. The PTI lawmaker distanced herself from these accounts, saying that she had nothing to do with them.

She urged the officials to take action against the ones running these accounts.

Bhutto became a member of the Sindh Assembly on a seat reserved for women in 2018.