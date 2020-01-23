Federal govt announces financial package for Balochistan weather victims

QUETTA: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday announced that the federal government would provide financial assistance of Rs 500,000 to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to every injured in the recent incidents of rain and heavy snowfall in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club, she said Rs 50,000 would be given to every person whose house had been destroyed in the recent rains and snowfall in the province. The SAMP said 20 people were killed and 23 injured while 173 houses were destroyed in the rain and snow related incidents in Balochistan.

She said the federal government would continue to support the provincial government in provision of assistance to the people affected by rains and snowfall. She said that the objective of her visit to Balochistan was to announce relief package for the victims of recent heavy rains and snowfall.

She said that the Red Crescent Society was working to provide food and clothes but there was need to further strengthen its role. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was also working with the provincial government to provide relief goods to the affected people, she added.

Dr Firdous said that it was mission of the PTI government to end decades-long sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan by ensuring provision of the rights of the people but it would take some time.