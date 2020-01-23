Coalition partners to rejoin cabinet next week, says Tareen

–PTI leader says no rift between federal govt and allies

SAHIWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jehangir Tareen on Thursday said that the coalition partners of the federal government will rejoin the cabinet next week as talks with them have been successful.

Talking to the media, Tareen said that the impression of a weak government was only restricted to media houses where channels were seen predicting the departure of the present government while broadcasting different shows in primetime.

The politician clarified that the government has been successful in convincing its allied political parties and the coalition partners will rejoin the federal cabinet next week. He said that the government is not facing any danger from its coalition partners.

He further predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will not return to the country. He added that the local government election will be held in 2020.

Responding to a question, Tareen said that the recent wave of inflation hit the country as an outcome of the wrongdoing of the past governments. He added that the price of sugar was increased following the increase in the price of sugarcane.

On January 17, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had managed to persuade the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) to stay part of the government while hoping to convince the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the next couple of days.

Sources close to the negotiation process had told Pakistan Today that the meetings with the PML-Q and BNP-M had paid off and that these parties had committed to continue supporting the ruling party in return for the acceptance of their demands.

About the tough statements made by PML-Q leaders against the ruling party, sources had said that the PTI delegation had taken up the issue with the PML-Q senior leadership.

“PML-Q has assured us that it would ask its leaders to refrain from making such statements in public,” sources had said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to improve his relations with the allied parties in the province amid increasing trust deficit. Buzdar had called on PM Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad and briefed him about his negotiations with the allied parties, especially the PML-Q.

The government’s dialogue committee, comprising Tareen, Pervez Khattak, Farogh Naseem and Azam Swati, had also met a BNP-M delegation on the same day and had assured the party that its demands would be met. The dialogue committee had assured maximum coordination by the PTI-led government to BNP-M, including the resolution of issues regarding the missing persons and miseries of Balochistan people.

The government team led by Tareen had held a meeting with a Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) delegation as well to discuss reservations and demands of its coalition partner in Sindh. GDA leader Fehmida Mirza had expressed grievances and complained that the federal government was not providing funds for the development in its constituencies, leaving the allies in a tough spot. The alliance was not being taken into confidence over decisions related to Sindh, the political base of GDA, she had complained. The government team had assured that the GDA grievances would be addressed and that the party would be a part of future decisions.

“All allies are respectable to the government and their reservations will be addressed,” Tareen had said in the meeting. He had also assured that the development funds to the coalition partners would be issued soon.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P continued to ramp up pressure on the government, as the resignation letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan by its chief, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, was mysteriously leaked to the media and no one from the MQM-P wanted to talk about it.

Sources had linked this development to the MQM-PTI rift and had said that issues between the federal government and MQM-P could not be resolved and the Karachi-based party was in no mood to mend fences with the ruling party.

On January 12, Siddiqui had announced that he was resigning as the federal minister for information technology citing the government’s non-serious attitude towards resolving the issues facing Karachi.

“In view of my decision not to continue as a member of the federal cabinet, I hereby tender my resignation as federal minister for information technology and telecommunication w.e.f 12th January 2020. It is requested that my resignation may be accepted accordingly,” the resignation letter had stated.