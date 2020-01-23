Chief Minister Buzdar rules out in-house change in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday categorically ruled out in-house change in Punjab, saying those conspiring against him were spreading rumours about ‘change’ in Punjab government to mislead the masses.

Talking to journalists, Buzdar says all the stakeholders of the provincial government were on the same page. He added that there was no forward bloc or pressure group in the ranks of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Responding to a question, the chief minister ruled out the impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

Earlier on January 20, underscoring the need of structural reforms in Punjab government, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had urged Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to step aside.

Talking in a TV show, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the chief minister’s failure was not the fault of the prime minister. He had maintained that CM Buzdar himself was responsible for his performance. Responding to a question, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the federal government could not deliver effectively without the support of the provinces.