Chancellor Merkel invites PM Imran to Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday extended an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the central European country.

The development came as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The premier is leading Pakistan’s delegation at the annual event alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Adviser at Large on Investment Ali Jahangir Siddiqui.

During his visit, PM Imran has met a number of world leaders including United States President Donald Trump and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.