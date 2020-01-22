Sindh reports first polio case of 2020

TANDO ALLAHYAR: Ahead of a national immunization campaign in February, the first case of polio in Sindh in 2020 has been reported in Tando Allahyar.

According to details, the doctors have confirmed that seven-month-old Komal Ayaz is diagnosed with poliomyelitis. Polio cases from other provinces were also reported after the new year began.

It is pertinent here to mention that 126 patients have been tested positive for poliovirus as the federal and provincial governments have failed to take effective measures to control the disease.