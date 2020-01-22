Punjab govt refutes report of PML taking over administrative affairs

LAHORE: Punjab government on Wednesday rejected a report which claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League – an ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab and Centre – has taken over the administrative affairs of the province from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

According to the publication, PML leader Moonis Elahi and Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman have agreed to a roadmap for the distribution of public funds at a recently-held meeting.

“Rs20 billion will be issued as development funds for the constituencies bagged by PML candidates. The party will also be given free-hand to direct and appoint/re-appoint the bureaucrats posted in those constituencies,” the report added.

The publication stated that Buzdar is frustrated over the development and has even complained to Jahangir Tareen, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s point man.

However, in its response, the Punjab government dubbed the report as “baseless and factually incorrect”.

Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema, through a series of tweets, said that the government is “considering legal action against reporter and news outlet for such malicious reporting”.

It is sad and shameful to see few media outlets continuously pushing baseless propaganda against Punjab Govt.#PTI and #PMLQ have a good working relationship in Punjab and we are determined to work for the prosperity of our province under CM @UsmanAKBuzdar. https://t.co/b9x5rdx0ke — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) January 22, 2020

“#PTI and #PMLQ have a good working relationship in Punjab and we are determined to work for the prosperity of our province under CM [Usman],” she added.