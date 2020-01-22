PTV BoDs recommends increasing licence free from Rs35 to Rs100

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has decided to increase the licence free of its operation thus putting the burden to their losses on the people who are already in the grip of multifaceted crises.

As per the financial plan recommended by the Board of Directors (BoDs) of PTV, the license fee will be increased from Rs35 to Rs100. The increase in PTV fees will be included in the bills of electricity consumers. The decision will put an additional burden of Rs20 billion on the public.

Three marketing managers have been appointed to reduce the PTV deficit. These marketing managers have suggested increasing PTV fees to reduce the losses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on the increase in fees while the federal cabinet will make the final decision on the increase.