MQM-P to contest LG polls independently: Khan

KARACHI: The MQM-P is not looking to make alliances for the local body elections in Karachi, said party leader Aamir Khan. They are expected to be held in August.

MQM has a history of taking solo flight in elections, he remarked while speaking at the inauguration of a model school building in Sindh Muslim Cooperative Housing Society on Wednesday. The party will contest local bodies’ elections separately without making any electoral alliance with any party, MQM-P senior deputy convener added.

He said that the MQM will get most of the seats from Karachi in the local bodies’ elections that is if the results transmission system doesn’t go down during the counting of votes.

Khan shared that they are trying to bring some changes to the local body system and have even approached the Supreme Court over it.

“The mayors of Sindh’s cities should be given their due power so that they can solve the civic issues there,” he added.

Commenting on the recent deliberations with the PTI delegation, he remarked that he hopes that the federal government soon releases funds for Karachi.