JI holds protest in Rawalpindi against inflation

RAWALPINDI: The Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday launched a countrywide protest against skyrocketing inflation and unemployment by holding the first protest demonstration in Rawalpindi.

Addressing the rally, JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq warned the government to reduce inflation or get ready to be sent home.

“The government should reduce the prices of basic commodities or get ready to go home,” Siraj said. He added that demonstrations against price hike will be held in every city under the banner of the JI.

He said that it seemed the only objective of this government was to suck the blood of the poor masses. He said those who created the shortage of flour and increased the price of sugar were all sitting in the power corridor. “How can the prime minister take action against his own colleagues?” he asked.

Quoting the statements of Dr Ishrat Hussain and FBR chairman about bad governance and tax issues, he said the PTI government even failed to introduce reform in a single sector during past 16 months of its rule. He said the prime minister claims to turn the country into a Madina-like state had proved to be a joke and PTI government also proved itself the agent of the status quo.