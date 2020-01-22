Govt agrees to conditional release of lawyer detained on espionage charge

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday assured the Supreme Court that Lt. Col. (r) Inamur Rahim, a petitioner in multiple cases of allegedly missing persons, will be released when “certain conditions” are met.

The assurance came during a hearing of a petition filed by the government against a Lahore High Court (LHC) ruling, issued earlier this month, in which Rahim’s detention was declared “illegal”. A three-member bench had ordered the lawyer be immediately released.

Rahim, who is a lawyer and has fought court cases on behalf of the families of allegedly missing persons, had been picked up from his home in Rawalpindi by law enforcement agencies in December last year. On Jan 2, a representative of the Ministry of Defence informed the LHC that Rahim was in the custody of law enforcement agencies and “is currently being interrogated”.

Subsequently, on Jan 9, The Rawalpindi bench of the LHC termed the detention against the law and directed authorities to set him free. Two days later, the federal government challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

During today’s proceedings, the attorney general told the court that Rahim was unwell and had been taken to the hospital multiple times. He said that the advocate will be released if his counsel agrees to surrender his passport and share his laptop’s password with the ministry. The attorney general further said that Rahim should also agree to not venture outside the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Rahim should also agree to “cooperate in the investigation”, the attorney general said.

The retired colonel’s counsel reminded the court that Rahim had been under detention for more than a month but agreed to the defence ministry’s conditions for release.

The court then directed Rahim’s counsel to surrender his passport and cooperate in the investigation, saying, “Government’s petition against Rahim’s release [order by LHC] will be heard on merit.”

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.