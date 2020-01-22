FIA to investigate wheat crisis

LAHORE: The federal government on Wednesday constituted a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the on-going wheat crisis across the country.

FIA deputy director will head the team to find out those responsible for the crisis, and the role played by the government officials in the matter.

Importantly, the team will inquire about the amount of wheat bought by the mill owners and the amount of wheat flour produced by those mills.

According to sources, a report carrying recommendations to end the wheat crisis will also be sent to higher officials.

A report will also be prepared on the total production of wheat, the surplus amount, and a list of individuals who purchased the commodity from the open market.