Ex-MQM lawmaker detained over ‘anti-state’ activities

KARACHI: Karachi Police on Wednesday confirmed the detention of a former lawmaker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Nisar Panhwar, over his alleged involvement in anti-state activities.

According to police officials, Panhwar was seen raising anti-state slogans during a rally of a nationalist party. They added that the former lawmaker had been seen raising slogans in favor of the MQM founder Altaf Hussain besides inciting people to commit acts of terrorism.

A case has also been filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other relevant sections, police added.

He was produced before an anti-terrorism administrative court today which handed him to the police on five-day physical remand.

Earlier on Tuesday, Panhwar’s son told media that his family could not contact his father since he was taken away from his residence by a group of unidentified people.

Moreover, the spokesperson of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) clarified that the party has no connection with Panhwar for many years and he is solely responsible for his activities. MQM-P has firm belief over national unity and sovereignty, the spokesperson added.