Court extends Sharjeel Memon’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh project corruption case till Feb 11.

The court resumed the hearing of the petition challenging the probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into the case on the basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah questioned NAB officials regarding the date of an inquiry launched into the Roshan Sindh program. To this, NAB official replied that the Bureau launched the inquiry in February last year.

“Why is it [the inquiry] still incomplete? The court should be informed regarding the outcomes of the inquiry,” remarked Justice Minallah.

Justice Minallah remarked whether NAB wants to “kill or torture Sharjeel Memon”. NAB officer replied that the institution wanted to fulfill legal requirements in the case.

“Basic rights cannot be taken away by arresting Memon as he is not running away. The institution should take the decision in view of the NAB ordinance.”

The court ordered the NAB investigation officer to assist IHC after completing preparations in the next hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until Feb 11.

Earlier on Jan 7, Sharjeel Memon had challenged the probe by NAB into the Roshan Sindh corruption case on basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance.

The investigation into the corruption charges has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Sharjeel Memon under the newly amended laws for NAB.

In his petition, Memon sought IHC to declare the probe null and void, as well as pleaded the high court to immediately stop the further proceedings in the corruption case. The petition also stated that he was not accused of taking bribery in the Roshan Sindh program.

Earlier on January 1, The IHC has extended the pre-arrest bail of Memon till January 7.