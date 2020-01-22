Another suspect turns approver against Zardari in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Another suspect turned approver against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the mega-money laundering case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted a report pertaining to the matter in the accountability court.

Zardari’s sister and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faryal Talpur, Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed and others are nominated in the case along with the erstwhile president.

Importantly, Omni Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Aslam Masood and officers of a private bank including Kiran Aman and Noreen Sultan had earlier turned approvers against the suspects.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa talked to media and stressed that the incumbent government is taking political revenge from his party.

On the other hand, the proceedings to indict Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in the Park Lane reference and the money laundering case have been postponed till Feb 11.

The court has ordered to produce Anwar Majeed before the court by air ambulance during the next hearing.