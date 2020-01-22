77 autonomous bodies placed under 16 divisions

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has placed 77 autonomous bodies into 16 different divisions on the recommendation of Adviser to Prime Minister on Austerity and Institutional Reforms Dr Isharat Hussain.

Two attached bodies of the Ministry of Commerce the Pakistan — Pakistan Tobacco Board and Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design Lahore — have been placed under the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Ministry of Federal Education and Profession Training. The boards of these bodies will be the sole decision-making authority on all matters.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Board of Investment (BoI) have been placed under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Similarly, 14 attached departments under the Commerce Division have also been made autonomous. These include Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Intellectual Property Organization (IPO), National Tariff Commission (NTC), Trading Cooperating of Pakistan (TCP), Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company, Pakistan Expo Centers Pvt. Ltd Company, National Textile University Faisalabad, Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute, Karachi, Karachi Garments City Company, Lahore Garments City Company, Faisalabad Garments City Company and Pakistan Textile City Limited Karachi.

In addition to this, the National Highway Authority (NHA), under the Communication Division, has also been made an autonomous body.

Under the Finance Division, the government has placed the Auditor General of Pakistan, Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), National Security Printing Corporation, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) and 13 other bodies.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation and Pakistan Housing Foundation Authority have also been declared autonomous and these are placed under the Housing and Works Division.

Eight attached departments, including NADRA, under the Interior Division, have also been made autonomous. Meanwhile, five attached departments under Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, six under Maritime Affairs Division, four under National History and Literary Heritage Division, two under Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division, four under Petroleum Division, five under Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, one under Privatisation Division and three under Railways Division have also been placed and declared autonomous.