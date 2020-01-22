3 dead, 16 injured in Faisalabad road accident

FAISALABAD: Three people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a Faisalabad-bound bus overturned near the Ravi river on Wednesday.

The accident took place near the Shahana bridge at the Ravi river. The bus was traveling from Sahiwal to Faisalabad when it overturned after crashing into a tractor, rescue personnel said.

According to rescue officials, three women and four children were wounded in the accident.

The injured were shifted to Sahiwal’s DHQ Teaching Hospital, where the doctors said that three of the injured were in critical condition.