SAPM Shahzad Akbar’s brother accused of land grab

–Rawalpindi DC, ADC Revenue reportedly transferred after they ruled in favour of minister Muhammad Mian Soomro’s nephew

At least three senior officers of the revenue and police departments have been transferred due to an ongoing land dispute between relatives of two senior members of the federal cabinet, according to reports.

A private news channel reported that the rift stems from claims made by Jawad Malik, the nephew of Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar’s brother, Murad Akbar, has been making efforts to illegally occupy his land in Rawalpindi’s Mandra area near the GT Road.

Official notifications show that at least two top civil officers of the revenue department have so far been shuffled due to the alleged misuse of authority in the high-level power struggle between the two top cabinet members.

The civil servants include former Rawalpindi deputy commissioner Sardar Saifullah Khan Dogar and ex-additional deputy commissioner for revenue Rizwan Qadeer. Saifullah was transferred on January 20 and replaced with Capt (r) Muhammad Anwarul Haq, while Rizwan Qadeer was transferred two days earlier. An assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in Gujjar Khan has also been transferred due to the dispute.

According to media reports, Shahzad Akbar had summoned the Rawalpindi commissioner and deputy commissioner to the Prime Minister’s Office and severely reprimanded both officers before they were transferred.

Soomro’s nephew Jawad Malik claims that Murad Akbar had brought 30 personnel as well as construction equipment on Jan 17, to erect boundary walls on the flour mill land owned by him in a bid to illegally occupy it. He added that his security guards and employees immediately called police, who reached the site and stopped the trespassers from constructing boundary walls and occupying the land.

A news channel reported that ADC Revenue Rizwan Qadeer had inspected the land after the incident, reviewed the relevant documents, and ruled against Murad Akbar. The channel claimed that Qadeer’s report had angered Shahzad Akbar, who then misused his authority to pressurise the Punjab Revenue Authority’s Rawalpindi office, Punjab police, and other institutions.

The channel said that a few years ago, Murad Akbar had submitted a request to distribute the land according to a division claim; however, that request was denied by the then Rawalpindi revenue office team. Murad had submitted the request again a year ago and pressurised the team to rule in his favour.

Malik claims that his grandfather Malik Munir had bought the land 23 years ago, adding that his family has owned the property since 1986 and that a flour mill has been constructed at the site since 1987.