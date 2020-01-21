PM to expose India at World Economic Forum: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will expose the true face of India before the international community during his visit to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, she said the prime minister, in his interaction with world leaders, will apprise them of the prevalent situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the worst human rights atrocities being committed by India. She said that almost five months have passed during which Kashmiris have been subjected to numerous restrictions on speech, movement, and economic activities.

Referring to the agreement on the name of the chief election commissioner, she said that the parliamentary committee comprising of opposition and treasury members approved the names of chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) with consensus which reflects the true spirit of democracy. She said that the parliament is playing a truly democratic role in the country and this understanding between the government and opposition is in public interest. She appreciated the responsible role of opposition which is a great achievement of democracy. She hoped that this decision will help improve the reputation of the ECP.

Turning to the prime minister’s directive to eradicate undue impediments in the way of small businesses in the form of licences and other requirements, she said that this step will help the small traders for doing business. She lamented that no one had given due attention to the problems faced by small traders in the past. She added that the requirement of 74 licences has been abolished which will benefit small businesses.