Pakistan Horti Expo 2020 to commence from Jan 22

LAHORE: Pakistan Horti Expo 2020 will commence from January 22 in Lahore and will conclude on January 23 at the Expo Centre.

The two days long expo is being organised by Establishment of Model Farms Project (EMFP), an initiative of the agriculture department.

Talking to Profit, an agriculture department official said that more than 100 stalls of seasonal foods and vegetables would be displayed at the expo, adding that the exclusive event would help strengthen relations among domestic and international agriculture industry players.

“We are expecting 15,000 or more visitors in two days, including more than 6,000 farmers,” he said.

He added that at the Horti Expo 2019, more than 150 international and national exhibitors, more than 6000 progressive farmers from across the country, and more than 15,000 visitors were in attendance, generating a combined total of more than 4000 sales queries.

“This year we will have more than 100 stalls comprising various species of citrus, potatoes and all seasonal vegetables and fruits,” he said, adding that around 30-40 international exhibitors and participants have already reached Pakistan.

He explained that various sectors that will be highlighted in the expo include growers, processors, exporters, machinery manufactures, support services providers, financial institutions and allied stakeholders of the horticulture industry.

Sabir Gondal, a citrus grower from Sargodha, said that he is participating in the expo for the second time. “It is an excellent opportunity for farmers to showcase agriculture products in a secure and peaceful environment to a large audience,” he said.

Agreeing with him, Nasar Rizvi, a potato exporter from Okara, said that he aims to attract international customers at the expo to increase his exports this year.