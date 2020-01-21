LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s ECL plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a plea submitted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, seeking permission to travel abroad.

At the outset of the hearing, the court questioned the reason for which Maryam Nawaz is insisting to travel abroad.

The lawyer replied that her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was ill. The judge questioned whether her father is alone and nobody is there to take care of him. To which, the counsel replied Maryam is his daughter and it is her right to look after her father.

The lawyers sought more time for the preparation in the case.

Later, the court accepted the plea of the lawyers and adjourned the hearing till the first week of February.