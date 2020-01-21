Gen Bajwa assures AJK president of army’s commitment to Kashmir cause

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday assured Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan of Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the assurance was reiterated when Khan called on the COAS at General Headquarters (GHQ) here.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, particularly the situation on the Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK), were discussed.

“We will continue our struggle for the support of Kashmiri people,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.