FIA seeks more time to probe Peshawar BRT

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided on Tuesday to seek more time from Peshawar High Court (PHC) to complete its probe into Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

As per details, the inquiry remains incomplete in the 45 days deadline set by the PHC, which is expiring today.

In its investigation done so far, the FIA has recorded statements of officials of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), local Bodies and others. However, some of the departments refrain from offering technical support in the probe, sources said.

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT Peshawar and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days.

In October last year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced a new date for the completion of the BRT project.

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the functionalization of the BRT project. The project would now be completed by the end of 2020, said KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.