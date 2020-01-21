Fawad Hassan Fawad gets bail in assets case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad, former press secretary to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a case pertaining to accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

In a brief verdict, the court directed that Fawad be released after furnishing surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Fawad had submitted the second bail plea in the LHC in December last year. In the fresh petition, he argued that he had been behind bars for 15 months and his health had also deteriorated during the detention. He had asked the court to release him on bail as the trial had not been completed since over 15 months of his arrest and detention in jail on judicial remand.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Fawad of owning a plaza in Rawalpindi valued at Rs5 billion and 14 “benami” bank accounts. However, in his petition, Fawad had said that the said plaza was, in fact, owned by a company of his brothers and other family members.

He said the plaza was constructed with a bank loan and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had its complete record since 1995.

Earlier on Feb 14, the court had denied him bail in the same case while allowing in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam wherein he was nominated by NAB.

Fawad was nominated in the Ashiana scam for his alleged involvement in the Rs14 billion scam. According to the Bureau, in 2013, Fawad, in his capacity as implementation secretary to former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly pressurised the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) Chief Executive Officer Tahir Khursheed and Project Director Ali Moazzam to cancel the contract with M/S Chaudhry Latif and sons, and award it to M/S Lahore Casa Developers – a “favorite firm”.

NAB maintains that Fawad allegedly concealed the inquiry committee report declaring the award of the contract to M/S Chaudhry Latif and Sons as per the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

Due to allegedly illegal cancellation of the contract, the government had to pay Rs5.9 million in damages to the contractor. The cancellation of the contract also delayed the project, resulting in the cost escalation of billions of rupees.