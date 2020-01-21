Ex-PM Abbasi’s remand extended in LNG scam

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract scam.

All accused excluding former finance minister Miftah Ismail appeared before the accountability court today. Miftah has been granted an exemption from appearance by the court.

The judge summoned report about arrest warrant of absconding accused Shahid Islam from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), who had also skipped the previous court proceedings of the case.

Charges could not be framed in the case due to the absence of an accused, the judge said. The case proceedings will move ahead after the report about arrest warrant of absconding accused will be submitted, the court said.

The court also ordered Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chief Uzma Adil and former chairman Saeed Ahmed to submit surety bonds worth Rs10 million each to ensure their presence in the case hearing.

The court extended the judicial remand of Abbasi until Feb 4 and adjourned further hearing of the case till the date.

Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding an LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.