Ending a deadlock

Has PM finally come down his high horse?

After trying all other options, the PTI leadership seems to have finally concluded that consensus is the only way for parliamentary legislation. Last year Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected as infra dig the idea of holding consultation with the Leader of the Opposition for filling the vacant posts of the Chairman ECP and two of its members. Later the government tried to circumvent parliamentary consultation by trying to fill the vacant posts through Presidential orders. It faced humiliation when the Chief Election Commissioner refused to administer oath to the President’s nominees on the ground that the appointments violated constitutional provisions.

The accord reached on the issue in the bipartisan parliamentary committee is a welcome development. By taking a decision that falls strictly under their own purview instead of knocking at the judiciary’s door, parliamentarians have shown a modicum of maturity. Hopefully, this will prevail when changes in the NAB law come under discussion in days to come. Under the amended NAB law the cases of procedural lapses, advice or opinion rendered and misuse of authority in good faith on the part of ministers and bureaucrats can be questioned only when there is direct or corroborative evidence of material benefit accrued by the accused. Unless the law is made operative with retrospective effect it will benefit the PTI leaders and officials only and would be considered discriminatory. There is thus a need to make amendments in the NAB law through consensus.

After 16 months in power there is still little peace for Imran Khan. In view of the current economic situation described as stabilisation without growth, there is no hope of new jobs or reduction in poverty in months to come. Despite the FBR’s efforts, the trading community continues to resist attempts to bring it under the tax net. The government’s incompetence has created a sugar crisis while the country already facing a wheat flour crisis. After allies, PTl legislators too are putting up demands difficult to fullfill. It is time the PTI leadership calls off its vengeful rhetoric, reins in its loose cannon, and opens talks with the opposition, as envisaged by Prime Minister’s alter ego Naeem-ul-Haq.