Centre yet to propose name for Sindh IGP post: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said the federal government has not proposed any names for the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In his statement, Murtaza said the provincial government has proposed three names for the top police slot through a letter on Monday.

He said the federal government has not recommended any names to Sindh and pinned hope that the name of the new IGP will be finalised soon.

He said the provincial government has requested the federal government to select a name from the proposed three names like Punjab and other provinces.

The provincial cabinet during an urgent meeting last week decided to appoint a new officer to replace incumbent IGP Dr. Kaleem Imam over alleged failure in maintaining and improving law and order.

It also demanded action against him for allegedly exceeding his authority and making irresponsible statements.