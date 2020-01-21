Car dealerships across nation welcome winter rains, hope for light flooding

3A car dealerships across the nation breathed a sigh of relief as they welcomed the winter rains that have poured down in major cities of Punjab, bringing with them the prospect of flooded roads that could possibly translate into seized engines and water ravaged car interiors.

Emotional scenes of jubilation were witnessed at some of Lahore’s largest Honda dealerships as sweets were distributed amongst employees. Customers at the dealerships were left wondering what was going

on as they waited for their respective mechanics to get back to work on their water- damaged vehicles after they were done dancing in the rain.

“It has been a tough year due to record low sales and these rains could not have come earlier. Even the factories are happy to finally get rid of all those engines that are just lying around with no home to go to. It truly is a win-win for everyone I tell you”, an owner of one of Toyota’s premier dealerships expressed his relief and happiness, barely able to hold back the tears.

The Dependent reached out to two dealerships per car manufacturer in order to gauge the significance of these rains and found that almost all shared the same expectations from and level of confidence in the Punjab government, that it would fail as miserably in clearing the water from the roads as it has been in clearing them of garbage.