President Alvi pays surprise visit to NICH

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid a surprise visit to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi to inspect facilities being provided to the patients.

He visited different wards of the hospital and inquired about the health of the under-treatment patients.

Speaking to newsmen, the president said four to five kids are being treated at a single bed of the hospital. The motive of a surprise visit to NICH was to get information about the actual position of service delivery.

President Dr Arif Alvi underlined the need for the establishment of more NICH units across the Sindh province.

Replying to a question, he said the federal government, in the light of the Supreme Court orders, taking back the control of three hospitals from the Sindh government including, NICH, NICVD and Jinnah Hospital.

Government taking steps not to affect the patients while the transition period, the president said and added that NICH needs 500 more beds.

He said though the fire was extinguished within 5 minutes at the hospital, a precious life was lost at NICH’s incubator, which is regretful.

Responding to another query of a journalist, President Alvi said the claims to control over increasing inflation were made before seeing the actual position of the national kitty, steps are being taken to control over the situation, he added.